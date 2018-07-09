Las Vegas police investigating LVCVA airline gift card scandal

Las Vegas police are conducting a criminal investigation into the handling of $90,000 worth of Southwest Airlines gift cards secretly purchased by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, the Review-Journal has learned.

Las Vegas Convention and Visitor Authority President Rossi Ralenkotter talks about retirement during a board meeting at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, June 12, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board member Bill Noonan during a board meeting at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, June 12, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Brig Lawson, senior director of Business Partnerships, during Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority monthly board meeting on Tuesday, July 11, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Detectives with the police department’s criminal intelligence section showed up on June 28 at the office of Ed Finger, the convention authority’s chief financial officer, and left with records related to an audit that found the agency misused the airline cards, informed sources said.

Police are looking at possible theft and embezzlement charges, one of the sources said.

“It’s bothersome, but when the law gets involved, you want to do the right thing,” Clark County Commissioner Lawrence Weekly, who chairs the authority’s board, said Monday. “We’re just making sure that everybody answers whatever questions that need to be answered.”

Bill Noonan, who chairs the board’s audit committee, said the panel viewed the audit as a serious matter.

“As such, we will cooperate fully as an audit committee with any request for information,” he said.

Authority executive Brig Lawson hid the gift card purchases, and auditors could not account for more than $50,000 of the cards, an audit report showed last month. The tourism agency’s CEO, Rossi Ralenkotter, used $16,207 in cards to take personal trips with his wife. Weekly also used about $700 in travel cards for a trip with his daughter.

Lawson has since resigned as the authority’s senior director of business partnerships, and both Weekly and Ralenkotter reimbursed the authority for the cards they used. Ralenkotter is now considering retirement after 14 years at the helm of the publicly funded agency.

A convention authority spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment. Lawson, his lawyer and a spokesperson from Southwest Airlines also were not available early Monday.

Last month, the convention authority board tightened controls in response to the Southwest purchases, which occurred between 2012 and 2017.

Noonan ordered the airline gift card audit in February amid a Review-Journal investigation into lavish spending at the agency and perks for board members and staff.

The Review-Journal requested employee gift and travel records more than a year before the board hired the auditors, but the authority did not provide any records of the airline cards. It maintains that there was no process in place at the time to track usage of the cards.

The authority has an annual operating budget of about $251 million, funded mostly by hotel room taxes, and uses it to promote tourism and operate the Las Vegas Convention Center.

