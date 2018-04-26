Investigations

Las Vegas tourism boss misused travel cards for personal trips

By , , / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 25, 2018 - 5:34 pm
 

Longtime tourism boss Rossi Ralenkotter used $17,152 in airline gift cards given to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority for personal travel for himself and his family, an audit showed Wednesday.

The benefits were detailed in the report ordered by audit committee chairman Bill Noonan in February 2017, weeks after the Las Vegas Review-Journal requested employee gift and travel records from the publicly funded agency.

Auditors also found that board chairman Lawrence Weekly used $699 in airline gift cards for a trip with his daughter.

The agency did not track the use of the gift cards, which were provided by Southwest Airlines from 2012 to 2017.

“Your personal use of those rewards was highly inappropriate and we would have expected you to use better judgment,” Noonan told Ralenkotter at an audit committee meeting on Wednesday.

Ralenkotter, the publicly funded agency’s CEO, apologized at the meeting for his actions and accepted “full responsibility.” He has already paid back the money to the convention authority.

“I should have shown better judgment, and for that I am sorry,” Ralenkotter told the committee. “I hope you know me well enough now to know my love for this authority, this industry and this city and to know that I would never intentionally do anything to tarnish or embarrass this great organization.”

Ralenkotter earned nearly $900,00 a year in salary, bonus and benefits last year, according to government watchdog group Transparent Nevada.

Weekly, a member of the audit committee, also took responsibility for his actions. He did not disclose the travel cards in his campaign finance reports. State law requires elected officials to report gifts worth more than $200.

“This is no one’s fault but my mine,” Weekly said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands Corp. operates the Sands Expo and Convention Center, which competes with the LVCVA-operated Las Vegas Convention Center.

Contact Jeff German at jgerman@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4564. Contact Arthur Kane at akane@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0286. Contact Brian Joseph at bjoseph@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5208. Follow @JGermanRJ, @ArthurMKane and @bjoseph1 on Twitter.

