LVCVA board to vote on CEO Rossi Ralenkotter retirement deal

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority Board on Tuesday is poised to award CEO Rossi Ralenkotter a lucrative retirement package and an 18-month consulting contract after being informed that police so far have not found any evidence of wrongdoing by him in their criminal investigation of the agency.

Las Vegas Convention and Visitor Authority President Rossi Ralenkotter during a board meeting at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, June 12, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority member Bill Noonan, left, and chairman Lawrence Weekly, at a board of directors meeting at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, May 8, 2018. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Las Vegas Convention and Visitor Authority President Rossi Ralenkotter during a board meeting at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, June 12, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority Board on Tuesday is poised to award CEO Rossi Ralenkotter a lucrative retirement package and an 18-month consulting contract after being informed that police so far have not found any evidence of wrongdoing by him in their criminal investigation of the agency.

Board Chairman Lawrence Weekly confirmed Thursday that Las Vegas police detectives hand-delivered a letter to him Wednesday afternoon saying they have insufficient evidence against Ralenkotter at this time.

“I’m very happy about this,” said Weekly, a Clark County commissioner. “He’s a great guy. He’s a hard worker. He’s done a great job.”

But the police investigation into the mishandling of $90,000 worth of Southwest Airlines gift cards secretly bought by the agency is just beginning. Police have done little beyond picking up records from the convention authority on June 28, the Review-Journal has learned.

Ralenkotter, who will begin collecting state pension benefits worth at least $350,000 per year when he retires, used nearly $17,000 worth of the Southwest gift cards on personal trips, often with his wife. He reimbursed the publicly funded convention authority for the cost of the flights after an audit uncovered the trips.

“It is gratifying that Metro concurred with our auditors,” Ralenkotter said in a statement Thursday.

Ralenkotter, who is the third-highest-paid public official in the state with salary and benefits valued at $863,000 annually, has maintained that he did not intend to commit wrongdoing. Brig Lawson, a top convention authority executive who bought the gift cards from Southwest Airlines and distributed them within the agency, resigned earlier this year. The audit revealed that $50,000 worth of Southwest gift cards were missing.

Convention authority staff released the agenda for Tuesday’s board meeting on Thursday. Several items call for votes related to Ralenkotter’s pending retirement.

One item seeks a discussion on a “separation and release agreement” with Ralenkotter. Another calls for the 18-month consulting contract after Ralenkotter leaves the agency. A third seeks a vote on recommendations by the board’s compensation committee on a performance bonus for Ralenkotter. A fourth item calls for a discussion on Ralenkotter’s successor.

The compensation committee is scheduled to meet before the board meeting Tuesday to discuss the bonus.

Both the audit and the police investigation came after a Review-Journal investigation found excessive convention authority spending on high-end entertainment, gifts for employees and first-class trips overseas for board members.

The newspaper requested employee gift and travel records more than a year before the board hired the auditors, but the authority did not provide any records of the airline cards. It maintained that there was no process in place at the time to track usage of the cards.

One authority board member, North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee, has called for Ralenkotter to step down immediately and not be awarded a lucrative retirement package.

Ralenkotter, 71, has led the LVCVA since 2004 and has been a staff member since 1973. He announced at the board’s June 12 meeting that, after reflecting on his accomplishments and his battle with cancer, he was ready to talk about retirement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands Corp. operates the Sands Expo & Convention Center.

Contact Jeff German at jgerman@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4564.