Jet makes emergency landing

An Allegiant Air jetliner traveling to Grand Junction, Colo., from Los Angeles made an emergency landing at McCarran International Airport on Monday after pilots reported smoke in the cockpit.

An Allegiant Air jetliner traveling to Grand Junction, Colo., from Los Angeles made an emergency landing at McCarran International Airport on Monday after pilots reported smoke in the cockpit.

Flight 394, carrying 126 passengers, was diverted about 2 p.m., airport spokesman Chris Jones said.

The Clark County Fire Department found no smoke or flames in the aircraft, county spokesman Dan Rulin said. No injuries were reported.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor said the airline will investigate the incident.