News

Jimmy Carter’s handshakes on Delta flight get thumbs up

The Associated Press
June 12, 2017 - 4:00 am
 

ATLANTA — Former President Jimmy Carter took time to shake the hand of every passenger aboard a recent commercial flight from Atlanta to Washington.

James Parker Sheffield was aboard the flight last week and tweeted video of the smiling 92-year-old walking down the aisle and shaking hands with everyone aboard. Sheffield tells Atlanta’s WSB-TV that Carter’s enthusiasm was “authentic and humble.”

Carter was flying to Washington ahead of Friday’s funeral for his former national security adviser Zbigniew Brzezinski.

Sheffield’s video of Carter exchanging pleasantries with passengers has been widely-shared online. As of Monday morning, it had been retweeted more than 12,000 times and liked more than 34,000.

