Jobless saleswoman wins ‘Survivor Samoa’

NEW YORK (AP) — An out-of-work pharmaceutical saleswoman is the winner of "Survivor Samoa." Natalie White of Van Buren, Ark., won the $1 million prize tonight — outwitting, outsmarting and outplaying an oil company owner and a doctor in CBS reality show.

White, 26, who was accused by jury members of riding the coattails of oil millionaire Russell Hantz, said she recognized early in the game that aggressive women were being eliminated and she had to maintain a low profile.

Hantz, of Dayton, Texas, was the mastermind behind most eliminations and thought by many players to be a shoo-in for the win. Mick Trimming, a Los Angeles doctor, was the third finalist.