Judge denies motion to dismiss Gruden’s lawsuit against NFL

Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden’s lawsuit against the NFL will continue to be litigated after a Las Vegas judge on Wednesday denied a motion to dismiss the case.

Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden appears in court at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. Gruden sued NFL against leaked email. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden appears in court at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. Gruden sued NFL against leaked email. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden’s lawsuit against the NFL will continue to be litigated after a Las Vegas judge on Wednesday denied a motion to dismiss the case.

Gruden resigned as coach in October after racist, misogynistic and anti-LGBTQ emails he wrote were publicized by The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times. He then sued the league and Roger Goodell, the NFL’s commissioner, claiming the NFL leaked the emails in an attempt to ruin his career and reputation.

In court documents filed in January, Goodell and the NFL argued that Gruden is deflecting blame from himself for the ramifications he faced after the emails were made public, and that the case should be dismissed.

After a nearly hour-and-a-half hearing on Wednesday morning, District Judge Nancy Allf denied the motion to dismiss Gruden’s lawsuit.

Gruden attended court Wednesday but declined to answer questions following the hearing.

“I’m going to let the process take care of itself,” he said. “Go Raiders.”

Adam Hosmer-Henner, one of Gruden’s lawyers, repeatedly argued Wednesday that the lawsuit was not about Gruden’s emails, but rather the actions Gruden said the NFL and Goodell took to pressure the Raiders into firing him.

The league has denied it was responsible for the emails becoming public and has contended it would have fired Gruden had he not stepped down.

The NFL’s lawyers wrote court documents that the league has “an existing right to cancel Gruden’s contract and that they — along with society at large — have an unequivocal interest in rooting racism, sexism and homophobia out of professional football.”

Gruden disputed the statement in court documents filed in March, and accused the NFL of appearing “quite foolish” in light of a February lawsuit filed by former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores, which alleged racism in the NFL’s hiring practices.

Allf on Wednesday also dismissed a motion from the NFL and Goodell to force the case into arbitration.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Adam Hill contributed to this report.