Judge rules ex-Arizona sheriff guilty of criminal contempt

Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio leaves U.S. District Court Jan. 25, 2017, after a hearing in the criminal contempt-of-court case against him for violating a judge's orders in a racial profiling case in Phoenix. A judge found Arpaio guilty Monday, July 31, 2017, of criminal contempt. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

PHOENIX — Former Arizona lawman Joe Arpaio, who gained national prominence for his tough stance against illegal immigration, was found guilty Monday of criminal contempt for violating the terms of a 2011 court order in a racial profiling case.

Arpaio, 85, who lost his bid for re-election as Maricopa County sheriff last November after 24 years in office, faces a maximum penalty of six months in jail and a fine when he is sentenced on the misdemeanor offense Oct. 5.

U.S. District Court Judge Susan Bolton ruled on Monday that Arpaio “willfully violated” the order.