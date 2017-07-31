ad-fullscreen
Judge rules ex-Arizona sheriff guilty of criminal contempt

Reuters
July 31, 2017 - 11:31 am
 

PHOENIX — Former Arizona lawman Joe Arpaio, who gained national prominence for his tough stance against illegal immigration, was found guilty Monday of criminal contempt for violating the terms of a 2011 court order in a racial profiling case.

Arpaio, 85, who lost his bid for re-election as Maricopa County sheriff last November after 24 years in office, faces a maximum penalty of six months in jail and a fine when he is sentenced on the misdemeanor offense Oct. 5.

U.S. District Court Judge Susan Bolton ruled on Monday that Arpaio “willfully violated” the order.

