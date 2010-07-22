Judges leery of email communications

E-mail traffic among the judges at the Regional Justice Center has been light all week.

This comes in the wake of a Las Vegas Review-Journal story quoting e-mails from judges sniping at each other over the newspaper’s disclosure that some courthouse security camera angles are blocked by trees and shrubs.

District Judge Doug Smith was one of the judges who seemed more concerned in the e-mails about how the Review-Journal learned about the obstructions than removing them.

On Wednesday, some e-mail traffic returned, and Smith was again part of it.

After an aide to District Judge Jennifer Togliatti informed the judges that there was leftover pizza from a meeting in her courtroom, Smith ended up being the lone judge who responded.

What he said probably best explained why there has been so little electronic communication between the judges all week.

"I would reply but I am afraid that my e-mail may show up in the press," Smith wrote.

