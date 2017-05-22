ad-fullscreen
Kansas AG asks for more info in water slide death probe

By Katherine Webster Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 22, 2017 - 4:09 pm
 

TOPEKA, Kan. — Attorney General Derek Schmidt has asked Kansas City, Kansas police for more investigative material surrounding the death of a boy last year on a water slide.

Schmidt said in a statement Monday that his office is still reviewing the case and that he didn’t know when the inquiry would conclude.

The Wyandotte County district attorney asked Schmidt in December to review the case and determine whether anyone should be charged with a crime related to the death of Rep. Scott Schwab’s 10-year-old son, Caleb. Caleb’s death on the “Verruckt” water slide at Schlitterbahn Water Park spurred lawmakers to increase oversight of amusement parks. The slide cannot be torn down until the inquiry is over, Schmidt said.

Neither Schmidt’s office nor the Kansas City police would say what information Schmidt requested.

