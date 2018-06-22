Lake Mead drowning victim identified

The California man who drowned Sunday at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area has been identified by the Mohave County medical examiner’s office.

Lake Mohave is seen near Willlow Beach, Arizona (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

He was 44-year-old Mauricio Garcia Perez of San Jose. His death has been ruled an accident the medical examiner’s office.

Search and rescue crews from the National Park Service found his body underwater Monday. Officials said that he had failed to resurface Sunday morning after going underwater just before 11:15 a.m. at Pot Cove in Lake Mohave.

The park service and the Bullhead City Police Department sent divers and aerial support to search the area until nightfall Sunday.

The incident remains under investigation, the park service said.

