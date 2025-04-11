Lake Mead posts photos of missing Las Vegas veterinarian on social media

An Instagram page for the Lake Mead National Recreation Area shared a missing persons flyer on Friday detailing the days-long effort to find Shawn Frehner.

Judge allows requirement that everyone in US illegally must register

This screenshot of an Instagram post from the National Park Service on Friday, April 11, 2025, shows missing Las Vegas veterinarian Shawn Frehner. (National Park Service via Instagram)

Five days into its search for a missing Las Vegas veterinarian, Lake Mead National Recreation Area officials have posted photos on social media, identifying Shawn Frehner and asking the public for help.

A post Friday on an Instagram account for Lake Mead shared a missing persons flyer detailing the multi-agency, days-long effort to find Frehner. According to the post, he was last seen Sunday morning.

In the post, authorities said Frehner entered the recreation area through the Boulder station around 9 a.m. that day before disappearing.

“We are following up on all credible leads,” the National Park Service wrote in the post.

Frehner was reported missing by his father the same day, according to a report provided by the Metropolitan Police Department.

The father told officers with the Metropolitan Police Department that he was concerned about his son, given that his son’s belongings were found in Hemenway Harbor at Lake Mead, where he has no ties and no boat, according to a missing persons report.

Frehner’s father also said that his son does not have any medical or mental health conditions and “has never made any threats to hurt himself or anyone else,” the report showed. He added that he believed Frehner owned a gun, but was unsure whether he would have taken it with him to the lake, police said.

The Lake Mead Instagram post also requested that anyone with information contact authorities, adding that the tip could be anonymous.

“If you have information that could help investigators, please contact us,” the post said. “You don’t have to tell us who you are, but please tell us what you know.”

News of the search emerged following a criminal complaint filed last week by Pahrump resident Shawna Gonzalez, alleging Frehner mistreated her horse. Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill confirmed to the Pahrump Valley Times that the Nye County Sheriff’s Office had received Gonzalez’s complaint of felony animal abuse and was investigating.

The “nature of the video,” police said, also caused Frehner’s father to be concerned about his son’s safety.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.