87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
News

Lake Mead posts photos of missing Las Vegas veterinarian on social media

This screenshot of an Instagram post from the National Park Service on Friday, April 11, 2025, ...
This screenshot of an Instagram post from the National Park Service on Friday, April 11, 2025, shows missing Las Vegas veterinarian Shawn Frehner. (National Park Service via Instagram)
More Stories
Emergency personnel respond to the area where a small plane crashed on the railroad tracks bene ...
3 dead, 1 injured when plane crashes near a major Florida highway
In this courtroom sketch, defendant Alexander Smirnov speaks in federal court in Los Angeles on ...
Federal prosecutors agree to release man who lied about Biden bribes pending appeal
The Department of Homeland Security seal is seen on the podium at the Immigration and Customs E ...
Judge allows requirement that everyone in US illegally must register
Tamar Lubin Saposhnik, a Jewish educator who founded the school that eventually became the Adel ...
Jewish educator Tamar Lubin Saposhnik dies at 91
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 11, 2025 - 11:17 am
 

Five days into its search for a missing Las Vegas veterinarian, Lake Mead National Recreation Area officials have posted photos on social media, identifying Shawn Frehner and asking the public for help.

A post Friday on an Instagram account for Lake Mead shared a missing persons flyer detailing the multi-agency, days-long effort to find Frehner. According to the post, he was last seen Sunday morning.

In the post, authorities said Frehner entered the recreation area through the Boulder station around 9 a.m. that day before disappearing.

“We are following up on all credible leads,” the National Park Service wrote in the post.

Frehner was reported missing by his father the same day, according to a report provided by the Metropolitan Police Department.

The father told officers with the Metropolitan Police Department that he was concerned about his son, given that his son’s belongings were found in Hemenway Harbor at Lake Mead, where he has no ties and no boat, according to a missing persons report.

Frehner’s father also said that his son does not have any medical or mental health conditions and “has never made any threats to hurt himself or anyone else,” the report showed. He added that he believed Frehner owned a gun, but was unsure whether he would have taken it with him to the lake, police said.

The Lake Mead Instagram post also requested that anyone with information contact authorities, adding that the tip could be anonymous.

“If you have information that could help investigators, please contact us,” the post said. “You don’t have to tell us who you are, but please tell us what you know.”

News of the search emerged following a criminal complaint filed last week by Pahrump resident Shawna Gonzalez, alleging Frehner mistreated her horse. Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill confirmed to the Pahrump Valley Times that the Nye County Sheriff’s Office had received Gonzalez’s complaint of felony animal abuse and was investigating.

The “nature of the video,” police said, also caused Frehner’s father to be concerned about his son’s safety.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Emergency personnel respond to the area where a small plane crashed on the railroad tracks bene ...
3 dead, 1 injured when plane crashes near a major Florida highway
By Stephany Matat and Curt Anderson The Associated Press

This comes a day after a New York City sightseeing helicopter broke apart in midair and crashed upside-down into the Hudson River, killing the pilot and a family of five Spanish tourists.

The Department of Homeland Security seal is seen on the podium at the Immigration and Customs E ...
Judge allows requirement that everyone in US illegally must register
By Rebecca Santana Associated Press

A federal judge on Thursday allowed the Trump administration to move forward with a requirement that everyone in the U.S. illegally must register with the federal government and carry documentation.

MORE STORIES