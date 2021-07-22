Lake Powell to reach lowest level in reservoir’s history

The announcement from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation follows news that federal officials will release additional water from upstream reservoirs this year to prop Lake Powell up.

In this Nov. 7, 2018, file photo, a remote evaporation station floats in Lake Powell. (Desert Research Institute)

The country’s second largest reservoir is set to reach its lowest water level on record “in the next few days,” federal officials announced Thursday.

Lake Powell is expected to drop below an elevation of 3,555.10 feet, the previous low set in April 2005, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation said in a news release.

Last week, the bureau announced that upstream reservoirs will release extra water this year to prop up Lake Powell, protecting the lake from reaching a level that would prevent the Glen Canyon Dam from generating electricity.

The lake, located in Northern Arizona and Southern Utah, is expected to lose two feet of elevation by the end of the month, and lake level decline will likely continue until runoff season begins next year, the bureau said.

Lake Powell’s water level reached its pre-drought high of 3,700 feet in September 1999, according to the bureau. Since then, the lake level has dropped 145 feet, leaving the reservoir at just a third of its capacity, the agency said.

Federal officials have said the additional water being released into Lake Powell this year will not affect how much water is released downstream to Lake Mead, which is nearing its first federally declared water shortage. A shortage declaration will lead to cuts in Nevada’s allocation of Colorado River water next year.

Last month, Lake Mead broke its previous record low elevation of 1,071.61 feet. As of about noon Thursday, the lake level was at 1,067.78 feet.

