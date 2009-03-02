News

LAP 260: SO MUCH FOR FUEL STRATEGY

Jeff Wolf
March 1, 2009 - 5:05 pm
 

Kyle leads by 0.4 when a race record 12th caution comes out on lap 260 for debris on the backstretch.

So much for fuel strategy.

Leaders will pit: two tires, four tires?

Two tires for Kyle, Labtone and Vickers. Earnhardt took four tires. Bowyer only took gas.

“We’re in Vegas and we’re going to go for it,” said former Las Vegas resident Shane Wilson, Bowyer’s crew chief.

Burton and Gordon took fuel only.

Labonte couldn’t leave pit stall because Johnson was blocking him unintentioinally. It hindered both.

Standings for restart on lap 264: Bowyer, Burton, Gordon, Kyle, Reutimann, Edwards, Labonte, Vickers, Kahne, McMurray.

