Larry Burns, ex-Las Vegas police captain who ran for sheriff, dies

Larry Burns, the former Metropolitan Police Department captain who ran for office against Sheriff Joseph Lombardo, died Thursday morning. He was 61.

Retired Capt. Larry Burns (Courtesy)

According to the Clark County coroner’s office, Burns died at Henderson Hospital. His cause and manner of death were pending Thursday afternoon.

His death stemmed from a medical episode at his home, Metro said in a news release.

“Burns, a 27-year veteran, was widely respected by department members, serving as the Captain of the Bolden Area Command before retiring in 2013,” the department said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

