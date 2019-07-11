107°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
News

Larry Burns, ex-Las Vegas police captain who ran for sheriff, dies

July 11, 2019 - 2:36 pm
 

Larry Burns, the former Metropolitan Police Department captain who ran for office against Sheriff Joseph Lombardo, died Thursday morning. He was 61.

According to the Clark County coroner’s office, Burns died at Henderson Hospital. His cause and manner of death were pending Thursday afternoon.

His death stemmed from a medical episode at his home, Metro said in a news release.

“Burns, a 27-year veteran, was widely respected by department members, serving as the Captain of the Bolden Area Command before retiring in 2013,” the department said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In a July 30, 2008, file photo, Jeffrey Epstein, center, appears in court in West Palm Beach, F ...
Defense lawyers seek home detention for Jeffrey Epstein
By Larry Neumeister The Associated Press

Financier Jeffrey Epstein’s lawyers, seeking bail for their client, said Thursday that he had long lived with the fear that federal prosecutors might pursue sexual abuse charges against him again — and yet had never sought to flee the country.

Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., arrives for a House Democratic caucus meet ...
House panel expected to OK 12 subpoenas tied to Mueller report
By Mary Clare Jalonick The Associated Press

The House Judiciary Committee is expected to vote to authorize subpoenas for 12 people mentioned in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report , including President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and former Attorney General Jeff Sessions.