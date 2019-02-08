People wait to retrieve luggage at McCarran International Airport (Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas’ airport is turning to technology to streamline the airport experience for those with a cognitive disability.

McCarran International Airport says it is the first airport in the U.S. to utilize the MagnusCards smartphone application, created by Canadian company Magnusmode, which assists travelers with cognitive special needs, including autism.

“We want to ensure that all of our passengers are able to safely and efficiently navigate through our airport,” said Rosemary Vassiliadis, Clark County Aviation director in a statement. “This app is an excellent concept for our passengers with special needs. This new tool is another example of how McCarran is committed to innovation and improving the passenger experience.”

MagnusCards offers digital card decks providing step-by-step instructions, guiding the user through various activities.

The app is good news to Las Vegas residents the Kocvaras, whose 23-year-old daughter, Hailey, suffers from autism spectrum disorder.

Hailey’s mother, Cheryl, said anything that can help give her daughter more independence in her adulthood is a big deal to them.

“I think it’s a great idea as a parent to a child with special needs knowing that I can feel comfortable about taking her to the airport and letting her be independent,” Cheryl Kocvara said. “Knowing that there’s an app and I can tell her to grab the app and it will get you through the airport. That guidance is so important.”

McCarran’s custom app offers five different card decks to help individuals make their way around the airport. The app is available for free on both Apple and Android devices. To download, search using MagnusCards, then create a login to get started.

McCarran’s card decks will lead passengers from when they step into the airport all the way to their departure gate and how to retrieve their baggage when they arrive back in Las Vegas. Each category features cards with photographs and explanatory steps to ensuring the steps are clear to the user. The steps can also be viewed ahead of a passenger’s trip to McCarran, allowing them to become familiar with their surroundings before even stepping foot in the airport.

“MagnusCards is an innovative and easy way to build an accessible passenger experience that all airports can adopt,” said Nadia Hamilton, founder of Magnusmode said in a statement. “We look forward to supporting accessible travel at McCarran International Airport and other airports around the world.”

Cheryl Kocvara said they haven’t had the opportunity to use the app yet, but she and her family are flying out of town in two weeks when they’ll get to test it out.

“We’ll get to see how it works,” she said. “It’ll be fun.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.