Las Vegas area man dies on northwest Arizona highway

By Dave HawkinsLAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL
March 23, 2012 - 2:09 pm
 

KINGMAN, Ariz.– A man from the Las Vegas area died after being struck by numerous vehicles early Friday in northwest Arizona.

The Department of Public Safety said Clinton J. Gastineau, 24, died on U.S. Highway 93, 43 miles south of the Nevada state line.

Authorities said Gastineau was standing in the middle of the northbound lanes of the highway when he was first struck by a Ford Bronco shortly after midnight. Several other vehicles hit Gastineau, including a semitrailer, according to the Lake Mohave Ranchos Fire Department.

Authorities did not know why Gastineau was on the highway in the remote area..

