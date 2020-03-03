Las Vegas climate change training with Al Gore postponed

Organizers of the conference featuring the former vice president said the training was delayed because of concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore discusses climate change on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at UNLV, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

A Las Vegas conference dedicated to training volunteers in the fight against climate change that was to feature former Vice President Al Gore has been postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The conference, which had been scheduled for March 8-10, was sponsored by the Climate Reality Project, founded by Gore. It was the 44th scheduled training for the Climate Reality Leadership Corps, a global network of activists working to raise awareness and find solutions to climate change.

“After careful consideration, and out of an abundance of caution, The Climate Reality Project has decided to postpone the Climate Reality Leadership Corps training in Las Vegas scheduled for early March,” the group said in a statement.

More news about coronavirus Read here

“Climate Reality trainings bring together thousands of people from around the world who are committed to fighting the climate crisis. Attendees invited to the Las Vegas training are from more than 50 countries, including from countries that have been affected by the coronavirus. We want to make sure everyone who wants to participate can, and so based on public health guidance and travel restrictions, we are postponing the training to ensure the health and safety of attendees and staff.”

In addition to Gore, scheduled speakers had included former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid, solar power advocate Rose McKinney James, Laura Martin, executive director of the Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada, the Rev. Leonard Jackson of the Faith Organizing Alliance and Jonathan Scott, co-host of the popular “Property Brothers” home improvement show.

A separate voter-registration event scheduled for March 10 that was also to feature Gore has been postponed as well.

No dates have been set for the rescheduled training.

Contact Steve Sebelius at SSebelius@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0253. Follow @SteveSebelius on Twitter.