Las Vegas jury selected for Harry Reid’s personal injury trial

Lawyers began presenting their opening statements Tuesday afternoon in former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid’s trial over injuries he suffered while using a resistance exercise band.

Reid, now 79, sued the makers of the exercise band after a January 2015 incident that blinded him in his right eye.

About two months after his injury, Reid, Senate minority leader at the time, announced that he would not seek re-election. He had served in the Senate since 1987.

Later that year, Reid and his wife of 60 years, Landra Gould, filed a product liability lawsuit against three defendants: Hygenic Intangible Property Holding Co., The Hygenic Corp. and Performance Health LLC.

The trial started Monday before District Judge Joe Hardy Jr. and is scheduled to last into next week. Six men and four women were selected to sit on the jury.

Reid told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in an interview last month that he was still blind in his right eye.

Reid, who was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last year, has arrived in court this week in a wheelchair, accompanied by his wife and bodyguards.

Along with losing vision in his right eye, Reid suffered a concussion, broken orbital bones, severe disfigurement to his face, bruising and lacerations on his face, hand injuries, scarring and broken ribs, according to his lawsuit.

The lawsuit accuses the defendants of negligence and failure to warn.

