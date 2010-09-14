Las Vegas municipal judge plans to retire

4792139-0-4

Las Vegas Municipal Court Chief Judge Elizabeth Kolkoski announced Monday that she plans to retire rather than seek re-election in January.

Kolkoski became the first woman to become the court’s chief judge in July 2009.

She was appointed to the bench in 2000 and won elections to a four-year term in 2001 and a six-year term in 2005.

“The time has come to pass the reins to a new generation,” said Kolkoski in a city news release.

In addition to maintaining a regular court calendar, Kolkoski presided over the court’s first DUI Specialty Court, another court for chronic offenders and a drug court.

Kolkoski also presided over the court’s transition to a new case management system, which was installed late last year.

Before taking the bench, Kolkoski was an elder rights attorney with the Nevada Division of Aging Services, where she helped draft and gather support for the state’s elder abuse statute.