Las Vegas police locate boy who went missing in west valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 23, 2019 - 3:45 pm
 
Updated July 23, 2019 - 5:16 pm

A boy who told a store employee Tuesday morning in the west Las Vegas Valley that his family abandoned him has been found, police announced.

The boy, about 8 years old, was identified and located after the Metropolitan Police Department asked for the public’s help in doing so, police said. The boy had walked into a business near Town Center Drive and Twain Avenue about 11:30 a.m. and told an employee his name was Silas.

He was alone, and he told the employee his family abandoned him, but he left the store when he saw an employee calling police, police said.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

