Las Vegas police looking for missing 69-year-old woman

Barbara Hudson (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 69-year-old woman.

Barbara Hudson was last seen Wednesday in Summerlin near Pavilion Center Drive and Charleston Boulevard, a release said. Hudson has Alzheimer’s disease and may need help, police said.

She was last seen wearing gray leggings, a long T-shirt, a black jacket and white shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3111 or its missing persons section during business hours at 702-828-2907.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

