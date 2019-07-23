102°F
Las Vegas police looking for missing boy in west valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 23, 2019 - 3:45 pm
 

A boy wearing a camouflage backpack told a store employee Tuesday morning in the west Las Vegas Valley that his family abandoned him, and Las Vegas police want help identifying him.

The boy, approximately 8 years old, walked into a store near Town Center Drive and Twain Avenue about 11:30 a.m., a Metropolitan Police Department release said. He was alone and told an employee his name was Silas.

He told the employee his family abandoned him, but he left the store when he saw an employee calling police, police said. He hasn’t been found, and Metro asked for the public’s help in identifying and finding him.

The boy wore a gray, short-sleeve shirt, dark-colored shorts and the camouflage backpack.

Police urged anyone with information to call 311 and refer to the case’s incident number, 190700113105.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

