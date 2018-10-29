Las Vegas sisters file suits in USA Gymnastics sex assault scandal

Two Las Vegas sisters, both former USA Gymnastics national team members, filed racketeering lawsuits Monday against the organization and the team’s former doctor, Larry Nassar, who went to prison for sexually assaulting young gymnasts.

Gymnast Tasha Schwikert at Gymcats in Henderson in 2004. (Review-Journal File Photo)

Tasha Schwikert of Las Vegas sticks her landing on the uneven bars during the women's gymnastic team finals at the 2000 Summer Olympic Games in Sydney. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Former Olympic gymnast Tasha Schwikert is now a lawyer in Las Vegas. (Holland & Hart)

Tasha Schwikert of Las Vegas performs on the balance beam during preliminaries at the U.S. Olympic gymnastics trials in Anaheim, Calif., in 2004. (Kevork Djansezian/AP)

Tasha Schwikert, center, takes home the gold medal, Tabitha Yim, left, takes home the silver medal and Ashley Postell, right, takes home the bronze medal at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships at Gund Arena in Cleveland in 2002. (Ron Schwane/AP)

Tasha Schwikert of Las Vegas performs her balance beam routine during the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Philadelphia in 2001. Schwikert won the overall competition. (Chris Gardner/AP)

LOS ANGELES — Two Las Vegas sisters, both former USA Gymnastics national team members, filed racketeering lawsuits Monday against the organization and the team’s former doctor, Larry Nassar, who went to prison for sexually assaulting young gymnasts.

Olympian Tasha Schwikert and her sister, Jordan, who grew up in Las Vegas and practiced at Gymcats in Henderson, announced their lawsuits at the offices of the Panish Shea & Boyle law firm in Los Angeles.

Both women identified themselves as Nassar victims.

Tasha Schwikert described what she called an “abusive culture” at USA Gymnastics.

“I am outraged that USA Gymnastics has yet to take responsibility for creating this toxic culture, which allowed this child molester to get away with abusing children for decades,” she told reporters at the morning news conference.

The lawsuits were filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court and seek to hold the defendants, including the U.S. Olympic Committee, accountable for referring the sisters to Nassar for medical treatment, even though they knew “or should have known of Nassar’s sexual abuse and could have prevented it by taking sexual abuse allegations seriously and maintaining a culture of accountability and transparency.”

According to a statement released Monday on behalf of the sisters, the lawsuits are the first related to the scandal to seek damages under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, “as each of these defendants engaged in a pattern of racketeering activity including sexual exploitation, abuse, and trafficking of minors and conspiracy to commit such acts.”

Excerpt from the press release and lawsuits filed in California state court for Olympian Tasha Schwikert-Warren and her sister, Jordan, who was also on the national team. They are suing for damages. pic.twitter.com/dh70cciSqQ — Bri-AH!-na Erickson 👻 (@brianarerick) October 29, 2018

Nassar, 55, was renowned for treating some of the nation’s top athletes in the sport, including gymnasts at Michigan State University and Olympians at USA Gymnastics.

After a seven-day hearing in January in which more than 150 women and girls gave statements about suffering sexual abuse at Nassar’s hands under the guise of medical treatment, the doctor was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison by a judge who told him, “I just signed your death warrant.”

Tasha Schwikert, 33, received the 2000 Olympic bronze medal and in 2012 was inducted into the Gymnastics Hall of Fame for her accomplishments, which include earning a World Gymnastics Championship gold medal, a 2003 World Team gold medal and 2004 and 2008 NCAA national all-around title for UCLA.

After starring as an actress and stunt double in ABC’s “Make it or Break It” and working as a sports agent, she’s now a wife, mother and lawyer in Las Vegas.

Her sister, Jordan Schwikert, 32, also attended UCLA and competed on the USA Gymnastics national team. She received the 2002 American Classic third all-around and second on floor and beam, all-around and uneven bars title at the 2002 Gymnix International in Montreal and 2008 UCLA’s gymnast of the year award.

Now married, she works as a personal coach for young gymnasts in Las Vegas.

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @brianarerick on Twitter.The Associated Press contributed to this report.