Las Vegas sisters to discuss USA Gymnastics sex assault scandal

Olympian Tasha Schwikert and her sister, Jordan, who live in Las Vegas, are scheduled to make a “major announcement” Monday in Los Angeles about about the organization and disgraced Dr. Larry Nassar.

Gymnast Tasha Schwikert at Gymcats in Henderson in 2004. (Review-Journal File Photo)

Tasha Schwikert of Las Vegas sticks her landing on the uneven bars during the women's gymnastic team finals at the 2000 Summer Olympic Games in Sydney. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Gymnast Tasha Schwikert at Gymcats in Henderson in 2004. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Former Olympic gymnast Tasha Schwikert is now a lawyer in Las Vegas. (Holland & Hart)

Tasha Schwikert of Las Vegas performs on the balance beam during preliminaries at the U.S. Olympic gymnastics trials in Anaheim, Calif., in 2004. (Kevork Djansezian/AP)

Tasha Schwikert, center, takes home the gold medal, Tabitha Yim, left, takes home the silver medal and Ashley Postell, right, takes home the bronze medal at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships at Gund Arena in Cleveland in 2002. (Ron Schwane/AP)

Tasha Schwikert of Las Vegas performs her balance beam routine during the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Philadelphia in 2001. Schwikert won the overall competition. (Chris Gardner/AP)

Tasha Schwikert in 2000. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Medals adorn two tie racks above the dresser in Tasha Schwikert's bedroom in 2001. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tasha Schwikert smiles as she is greeted by family and friends including her mother at far right in 2000. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

LOS ANGELES — Two Las Vegas sisters and former USA Olympic Gymnastics national team members have scheduled a news conference Monday morning to “make a major announcement” about USA Gymnastics and disgraced team doctor Larry Nassar.

Olympian Tasha Schwikert and her sister, Jordan, who grew up in Las Vegas and practiced at Gymcats in Henderson, are scheduled to appear at the conference at 11 a.m. at the offices of the Panish Shea & Boyle law firm on Santa Monica Boulevard.

Nassar, 55, was renowned for treating some of the nation’s top athletes in the sport, including gymnasts at Michigan state University and Olympians at USA Gymnastics.

After a seven-day hearing in January in which more than 150 women and girls gave statements about suffering sexual abuse at Nassar’s hands under the guise of medical treatment, the doctor was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison by a judge who proudly told him, “I just signed your death warrant.”

Tasha Schwikert, 33, received the 2000 Olympic bronze medal and in 2012 was inducted into the Gymnastics Hall of Fame for her accomplishments, which include earning a World Gymnastics Championship gold medal, a 2003 World Team gold medal and 2004 and 2008 NCAA national all-around title for UCLA.

After starring as an actress and stunt double in ABC’s “Make it or Break It” and working as a sports agent, she’s now a wife, mother and lawyer in Las Vegas.

Her sister, Jordan Schwikert, 32, also attended UCLA and competed on the USA Gymnastics national team. She received the 2002 American Classic third all-around and second on floor and beam, all-around and uneven bars title at the 2002 Gymnix International in Montreal and 2008 UCLA’s gymnast of the year award.

Now married, she works as a personal coach for young gymnasts in Las Vegas and “wants to help ensure their experience in the sport is vastly different from her own and that of other survivors,” according to the press release.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @brianarerick on Twitter.The Associated Press contributed to this report.