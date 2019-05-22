Las Vegas teen in motorcycle crash to have organs donated

Michael “Mikie” Sigler, a senior at Cimarron-Memorial High School who was in a motorcycle crash last week, will be taken off life support and have his organs donated.

Michael “Mikie” Sigler didn’t hesitate to register as an organ donor when he got his motorcycle license early this year. If he were to die while riding his motorcycle, he would die doing what he loved.

The crash came just a few months after he got that license, Sigler’s mother, Courtney Kaplan, said Tuesday night. The 18-year-old Cimarron-Memorial High School senior was riding his motorcycle when he was struck by a car just before 1:45 p.m. Friday on westbound Lake Mead Boulevard, near North Buffalo Drive, the Metropolitan Police Department has said.

Sigler was critically injured, and he won’t recover, Kaplan said. She knew he was an organ donor, but she didn’t know how important his organs are.

“Michael has one of the rarest blood types as far as organ donations go,” Kaplan said. “We found out that he’s able to help at least nine people live.”

Sigler will be taken off life support on Wednesday. That morning, at about 8 a.m., hospital staff at University Medical Center will line the hallways from Sigler’s room to an operating table. They will watch as Sigler is taken to the doctors who will remove his organs, “kind of like how soldiers do when a fallen solider comes through,” Kaplan said.

It will be the first time a “donor walk” will be held at the hospital to honor someone whose organs are being donated, the 43-year-old said.

“It’s going to be emotional,” she said. “I’m not sad; I miss him, but I feel like there’s a greater purpose here. That is where I’ve planted my flag, and that is where the purpose is for this tragedy.”

Post-graduation plans

Sigler was born and raised in Las Vegas as the middle child in a family of five siblings. His three obsessions were reptiles — he kept snakes, lizards and tortoises in his room — video games and motorcycles, Kaplan said.

“He was always a good kid, respectful, smart,” she said. “But always very deep. There was always sort of an old soul feel to him.”

In the days since Sigler’s death, his mother has realized that he wasn’t as serious at school as he was at home. She only ever saw a few of his friends, but since Friday many fellow students have said how much of an effect he had on them.

They talked about “how much his smile lit up the room, or (how he) always held the door for the ladies,” Kaplan said. “He had that much of an impact on them and their outlook on life and their positivity. This is a different Mikie then we got to see at home.”

Growing up, Sigler rode on the back of his father’s Harley-Davidson, dreaming of his own motorcycle. In early 2019, after a year and a half of working at Pizza Hut and saving up, he purchased a 20o9 Honda Shadow 750 motorcycle. About three months ago, he got his license at the DMV and registered as an organ donor.

Upon graduating, Sigler planned to apprentice at the Red Rock Harley-Davidson in the west valley to learn how to be a motorcycle mechanic. He was set to start Monday, Kaplan said.

He received his cap and gown the day of the crash. Sigler had just dropped the graduation regalia off at home when the crash happened. He was on his way to help his friend with homework.

“All of these little factors of his life just were moving forward,” Kaplan said. “The young man that was in the wreck with him, the young man in the vehicle, was in his senior class as well. There’s no winner here.”

Kaplan said she talked to the driver’s mother on Tuesday and stressed that she was not angry with him.

“I assured her with all my heart and soul that I have nothing but love for her son,” she said. “It’s a tragedy; it just is.”

An ‘orchestra’ of circumstances

Kaplan was calm and happy Tuesday night when talking about her son’s life, laughing occasionally at her memories. She said she was amazed at the “orchestra” of circumstances that led to the 18-year-old’s organs being candidates for donation, which has given her a sense of relief after realizing he wouldn’t survive.

When the crash happened, Sigler was wearing a helmet clipped to his head, but it was flung off during the initial impact, she said. His only major injury was to his brain. One of the first people to stop at the scene was a retired emergency medical technician, who started performing CPR before two nurses stopped to help.

He got the hospital quickly enough for his organs to be preserved, Kaplan said.

“It only points to me in my heart that Michael had a purpose,” she said.

The family is holding a “celebration of life” ceremony for Sigler at 2 p.m. Sunday at Celebration Church, 3630 N. Rancho Drive. There will also be a motorcycle ride from the church to the site of the crash in honor of Sigler, Kaplan said.

