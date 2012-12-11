Las Vegas to White House one key at a time

7899340-2-4

Bellagio pianist David Osborne soon will perform at the White House for his 30th gig there. His plan is to play Stevie Wonder songs between Christmas classics.

"I’m gonna sneak in a few Stevie Wonder songs for Michelle Obama, who is fond of "Ribbon in the Sky" and "Overjoyed," Osborne says.

Osborne plays Dec. 21 for the Obamas, staff, family and friends. The piano will be positioned stage-left of the red carpet where President Barack Obama gives speeches.

Last year, Osborne paused his holiday set for an Obama address on budget negotiations.

"So they stopped me from playing for a few minutes, and then I went back to playing when he was done – which was kind of cool."

Osborne is rehearsing "The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting)," "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," "O Holy Night," Bach’s "Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring" and Pachelbel’s Canon in D minor.

He’s also practicing Vince Guaraldi’s "Peanuts" theme and "Christmas Time Is Here," Adele’s "Someone Like You," Al Green’s "Let’s Stay Together" and Tears For Fears’ "Everybody Wants to Rule the World."

Osborne was named concert pianist of the year at the L.A. Music Awards on Nov. 15.

You can see him play near the Bellagio lobby entrance. This week, he’s there after 8 or 9 p.m. Thursday through Monday.

Osborne performed at the White House for the recent Bushes, the Clintons and the Carters. He also has done private parties for Britney Spears.

Next October, he is scheduled to again perform for the birthday of his friend Jimmy Carter, who will turn 89.

Carter has publicly expressed his wish for Osborne to perform at his funeral someday. Osborne says the healthy and active former president asked for "Imagine" and "Wind Beneath My Wings."

When Osborne got the call from the Carter Center about a future funeral performance, he said: "I’m happy and flattered, but I don’t want him to die."

The woman at the center responded, "Don’t worry, he’ll probably outlive us all."

TWITTER TROUBLE

Coco and husband Ice-T got into it on Twitter. Coco (the new Bo Peep in "Peepshow") posted photos of herself cozying up to rapper AP.9 in Vegas.

Ice-T tweeted that the photos were disrespectful, bad taste and made him feel bad: "I say this on Twitter because there’s no way to avoid the obvious misconduct of a married couple."

Coco replied he was right, the photos were "the only thing that happened," she was sad, loves Ice and said, "I’m so sorry baby."

On Monday, Coco tweeted that she was chilling with Ice-T on the set of "Law & Order: SVU."

MERRY CATMAS

Bonanza Cat Hospital wrangled cats to take photos of them with Tony "Santa" Santoro over the weekend. The hospital and its Poppy Foundation sanctuary, at Lake Mead Boulevard and Buffalo Drive, are popular with feline owners.

SIGHTINGS

Sofia Vergara watched football with fiance Nick Loeb on Sunday at Blondies sports bar at Miracle Mile Shops. … Pam Anderson partied with Criss Angel at Moon on Saturday. … Jim Belushi checked out Andrew Dice Clay’s show at the Riviera. Clay’s first stand-up special in 17 years runs New Year’s Eve on Showtime.

