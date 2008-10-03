Las Vegas woman shot to death outside her home

A Las Vegas woman was fatally shot in the chest late Thursday night outside her home in the 4000 block of Hidden Oasis Court, near Pecos and Bonanza roads.

The woman was celebrating a work anniversary with family when, about 10 p.m., witnesses heard a single gunshot and saw the unidentified woman had been shot, Las Vegas police reported this morning.

The woman was transported to University Medical Center, where she was reported deceased.

Police said they have no suspect or motive in the case.

The only description they have is of a small, silver compact car seen leaving the scene after the shooting.

