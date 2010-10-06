JOHANNESBURG — Charlie the smoking chimpanzee has died. Qondile Khedama, a spokesman for the central South African city of Bloemfontein where Charlie had been a fixture at the small zoo, says the chimp died Tuesday, apparently of old age. Charlie was believed to be 52.
Last puff: South African famed smoking chimp dies
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
JOHANNESBURG — Charlie the smoking chimpanzee has died. Qondile Khedama, a spokesman for the central South African city of Bloemfontein where Charlie had been a fixture at the small zoo, says the chimp died Tuesday, apparently of old age. Charlie was believed to be 52.
October 6, 2010 - 7:13 am