News

Last puff: South African famed smoking chimp dies

October 6, 2010 - 7:13 am
 

JOHANNESBURG — Charlie the smoking chimpanzee has died. Qondile Khedama, a spokesman for the central South African city of Bloemfontein where Charlie had been a fixture at the small zoo, says the chimp died Tuesday, apparently of old age. Charlie was believed to be 52.

