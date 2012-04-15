News

Laughlin man killed in rollover crash

By Francis McCabeLAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL
April 15, 2012 - 2:01 pm
 

A 19-year-old Laughlin man was killed early Sunday when he lost control of the Ford Explorer he was driving and it rolled over on a dirt road near Marina Lagoon Drive and Needles Highway, authorities said.

The driver was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, Las Vegas police said. His name will be released later by the Clark County coroner’s office.

A 17-year-old passenger was not injured.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation.

Contact reporter Francis McCabe at fmccabe@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039.

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
News Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like