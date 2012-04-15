Laughlin man killed in rollover crash

A 19-year-old Laughlin man was killed early Sunday when he lost control of the Ford Explorer he was driving and it rolled over on a dirt road near Marina Lagoon Drive and Needles Highway, authorities said.

The driver was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, Las Vegas police said. His name will be released later by the Clark County coroner’s office.

A 17-year-old passenger was not injured.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation.

