Legislators move to officially scrap metric system

CARSON CITY — Forget the meters and liters. Nevada’s leaders would rather stick with yards and quarts. Legislators gave up Friday on a more than 30-year move to induce residents to switch to the metric system.

Members of the Legislative Commission agreed to draw up a bill for consideration at next year’s session that would repeal an old law dealing with the metric system.

Research analyst Don Williams told legislators that during the administration of President Gerald Ford, there was a national movement to induce the states to switch to the metric system.

The Nevada Legislature passed a law to create a seven-member metric system advisory council.

But President Ronald Reagan did not like the metric system and in 1982 disbanded federal efforts to make the switch.

Nevada’s metric system advisory council, as far as Williams knows, has not met in more than 25 years.

Williams proposed legislators pass a bill next year to banish the metric system from the Nevada Revised Statutes.