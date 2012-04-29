Lesbian fests split and it isn’t pretty

5856798-2-4

Moving one of the world’s largest lesbian festivals to Las Vegas has intensified a feud between the rival promoters.

A Los Angeles publicist who represents the longtime promoters of Dinah Shore Weekend in Palm Springs sent an email to me seeking a retraction.

Publicist Mona Elyafi took issue with my use of “the world’s largest lesbian dance and music festival” to describe what has been billed as the brand-new Dinah Shore Weekend, held in Las Vegas over this weekend.

Elyafi said the slogan belongs to and “is used by Club Skirts Dinah Shore Weekend in Palm Springs and by no means refers to Girl Bar & Truck Stop’s version of the event,” a Palms Springs fixture for 22 years. The Palms Springs event was held earlier this month.

Phil Lobel, a publicist for the Las Vegas festival, said the comments are coming from “a bitter ex-partner of the people that are doing this event.”

He said Dinah Shore Weekend Las Vegas is a “huge, huge smash” and permanently made its home in Las Vegas.

“Tens of thousands of lesbians” are in Las Vegas, Lobel said. “I’m sorry, but Las Vegas has more to offer than Palm Springs. Caesars offered a package across the board that couldn’t compare to what Palm Springs could offer.”

EARTH, WIND & FIRE & ?

About that springtime getaway to Denver I mentioned here on Friday. … Actually it was an elaborate plan to spring a surprise on a certain blonde, Cara Roberts.

As far as she knew it was a trip to Denver to join some dear friends at a gala featuring Earth, Wind & Fire. What she got was Earth, Wind, Fire and Ice.

Cara actually had made the hotel reservations. What she didn’t know was that I upgraded to The Beatles suite at the legendary Brown Palace, where the Fab Four stayed Aug. 26, 1964, on their North America tour.

When we entered the suite on Thursday, we got a mutual surprise: a vintage Wurlitzer jukebox with nothing but Beatles songs. Part of the suite package.

I played “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds.” She was so excited about the suite that she didn’t pick up on the song.

But I detected a suspicious glint in her eyes when flowers and champagne arrived. Also part of the suite deal, I said.

Then Mr. Romance popped the big question: Could she help navigate me through the hotel TV setup so I could watch ESPN’s coverage of the first round of the NFL Draft? With the Denver Broncos picking 25th, a romantic dinner was at least two hours away.

Eyebrows arched. But the mixed signals worked. Later, I caught her off guard when I dropped to both knees in the suite and … well, the rest is history.

We don’t know when or what location, only that the wedding will be in Las Vegas.

THE SCENE AND HEARD

Former 11 p.m. news anchor Jim Snyder is returning to that time slot and will co-anchor with Jessica Moore, his girlfriend of 18 months. Their chemistry helped News 3 rise to the No. 1-rated 5 p.m. newscast. They start Monday. …

Audra Hendley, mentioned here last week among the rumored cast members for the reality show “Vegas Elite,” had conversations with the show’s producers and the other TV project about local socialites, and decided not to participate, I’m told. She’s engaged to Bobby Baldwin, president and CEO of CityCenter. …

Kelly Clinton’s “Freckled for Life” wraps up at the Suncoast tonight before it heads for New York’s Metropolitan Room May 7-11 as “Freckles and 80-Year-Old Bones.”

SIGHTINGS

Cee Lo Green, performing a set of songs at 1:45 a.m. Friday at 1 Oak nightclub (Mirage). In the crowd: UFC fighter Urijah Faber. … Jon Bon Jovi, in the Library at the Marquee nightclub (Cosmopolitan) on Friday with friends. … Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, having late-night bites at Scott Conant’s Scarpetta (Cosmopolitan) on Friday with some executives. Ramsey opens his first Las Vegas restaurant May 11 at Paris Las Vegas. … At Tao Asian Bistro (The Venetian) on Friday: former heavyweight boxing champ Lennox Lewis, with Rohan Marley, son of reggae legend Bob Marley, and sister Karen Marley. Also dining in the room: actress Amy Adams, with friends. Upstairs at Tao nightclub: St. Louis Rams All-Pro running back Steven Jackson, with friends.

THE PUNCH LINE

“Today is National Tap Dancing Day. It’s the day we honor BP executives trying to explain the Gulf oil disaster.” – Jay Leno

