Majority of Las Vegas bus riders satisfied with service, RTC says

About 58 percent of bus riders are satisfied with the service provided by the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, up from 29 percent of riders in fall 2013, according to the results of a survey released Thursday.

Overall satisfaction in categories such as convenience, safety, fare price, reliability and driver performance have gradually increased over the last four years, a consultant found after polling more than 700 tourists and local residents spread across the RTC’s 39 bus routes.

Most transit agencies typically fall in the mid-to-high 20 percent range in passenger satisfaction, said Ryan Gallivan, director of strategic analysis with TransPro Consulting, which conducted the survey for the RTC.

The RTC has surveyed bus passengers every six months since fall 2013, agency officials said.

“You can see that, consistently, the RTC is at the upper end of that range, culminating in this most recent wave of a rating of 58 percent, which is the highest we’ve seen in any agency we’ve worked with,” Gallivan told the RTC’s board of directors.

