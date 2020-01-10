56°F
Man, 73, dies after being struck by car in east Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 9, 2020 - 4:38 pm
 

A 73-year-old man has died from his injuries after he was struck by a BMW on Wednesday night in the east valley, Las Vegas police said.

The crash happened about 6 p.m. on Pecos Road, just south of Tropicana Avenue, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a release. A 38-year-old man in a 2007 BMW 3 Series was driving south on Pecos when he struck the pedestrian, who was attempting to cross the road outside a crosswalk.

The man who was hit was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with critical injuries. Metro was notified on Thursday that the man had died at the hospital.

The BMW’s driver remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment, police said. The 73-year-old’s death marked the second traffic-related fatality investigated by Metro this year.

The man will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family has been notified.

