Man convicted in 2018 Reno murder dies

Matasar was serving a sentence of 18 years-to-life after being convicted of second-degree murder in the killing of John Lovely.

Nevada wants to buy your water rights. Here’s the plan

Nevada wants to make it illegal for school employees to aid ICE

Only one Nevada sheriff’s office is working with ICE on immigration enforcement

A man convicted following a Reno murder in 2018 has died, according to a Nevada Department of Corrections news release.

Herman Matasar, 69, was pronounced dead at Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center on Saturday, according to the department. A cause of death was not listed.

Matasar was serving a sentence of 18 years-to-life after being convicted of second-degree murder in the killing of John Lovely, a man who had a relationship with a woman Matasar was reportedly involved with.

Court records show investigators found that the woman, Jennifer Baldwin, had recruited Matasar to drive to Nevada from Florida to kill Lovely. Police discovered his body on Jan. 1, 2018.

Matasar had most recently been serving his time at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City. An autopsy has been scheduled, according to the Department of Corrections.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.