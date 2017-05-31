ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
News

Man dies after BASE jumping in Moab near Colorado River

The Associated Press
May 31, 2017 - 10:44 am
 

SALT LAKE CITY — Police say a Moab man has died after BASE jumping off a cliff near the Colorado River.

The Grand County Sheriff said in a news release that 34-year-old Seth F. Graham died Tuesday night after jumping from a 320-foot cliff.

Deputies say he was jumping by himself, but someone on a nighttime boat tour saw the accident. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused it.

BASE jumpers launch themselves off fixed objects, deploying a parachute or wingsuit to slow their descent. The name is an acronym of the different jumping platforms: “building, antenna, span and earth.”

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like