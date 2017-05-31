Man dies after BASE jumping in Moab near Colorado River

Deputies say he was jumping by himself, but someone on a nighttime boat tour saw the accident. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused it. (Rochelle Richards/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

SALT LAKE CITY — Police say a Moab man has died after BASE jumping off a cliff near the Colorado River.

The Grand County Sheriff said in a news release that 34-year-old Seth F. Graham died Tuesday night after jumping from a 320-foot cliff.

Deputies say he was jumping by himself, but someone on a nighttime boat tour saw the accident. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused it.

BASE jumpers launch themselves off fixed objects, deploying a parachute or wingsuit to slow their descent. The name is an acronym of the different jumping platforms: “building, antenna, span and earth.”