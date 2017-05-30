Man dies after Friday night crash near Barstow

A 21-year-old man died after a crash near Barstow, California, on Friday night, the California Highway Patrol said.

The man and two other occupants of a Toyota Camry were standing on the side of the road at about 9 p.m. when a Kia traveled onto the right shoulder toward the Toyota for undetermined reasons, hitting the man.

The Kia’s driver suffered no injuries; alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be involved.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Anyone with further information on the crash may call the Highway Patrol’s Barstow office at 760-255-8700.

