Man dies after rolling car

A man died Monday after rolling his vehicle on State Route 160 between Las Vegas and Pahrump, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The accident happened about 7:58 a.m.

The driver, who was not identified, rolled his white Pontiac Firebird near mile marker 21 for unknown reasons, according to trooper Joseph Fackrell.

The man, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was thrown from the car and pronounced dead at the scene, Fackrell said.

