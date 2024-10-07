Man dies canyoneering at Zion National Park

A canyoneer fell nearly 200 feet to his death at Zion National Park on Saturday evening.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the family and friends during this unimaginably difficult time,” said Zion National Park Superintendent Jeff Bradybaugh in a Sunday press release.

The 40-year-old man and three others were on a permitted itinerary through Heaps Canyon when the victim fell between 150 and 200 feet near the exit of that canyon, according to the press release.

“Heaps Canyon is widely considered the most difficult canyon in the park,” Matthew Fink, a spokesperson for the park, wrote in a message to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

More than 50 rescuers from Zion’s search and rescue team, Springdale Police Department, Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Intermountain Life Flight responded to the scene.

A Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter extracted the canyoneer to a helispot near Watchman Campground, but he was pronounced dead before he could be taken to a hospital, according to the release.

The release said that the fall was accidental, and that Zion National Park and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are still investigating the exact cause of the man’s death.

The three other canyoneers were rescued safely, the press release said. Two of the other people in the group were helicoptered out Sunday morning, and Zion’s search and rescue team assisted the third in rappelling down the canyon.

