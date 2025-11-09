62°F
News

Man falls to his death at Guano Point, Grand Canyon West area

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team assisted in a recovery effort after a man slipped and fell in the Guano Point area of the Hualapai Reservation near Grand Canyon West in Arizona on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue/Facebook)
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team assisted in a recovery effort after a man slipped and fell in the Guano Point area of the Hualapai Reservation near Grand Canyon West in Arizona on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue/Facebook)
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team assisted in a recovery effort after a man slipped and fell in the Guano Point area of the Hualapai Reservation near Grand Canyon West in Arizona on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue/Facebook)
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team assisted in a recovery effort after a man slipped and fell in the Guano Point area of the Hualapai Reservation near Grand Canyon West in Arizona on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue/Facebook)
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team assisted in a recovery effort after a man slipped and fell in the Guano Point area of the Hualapai Reservation near Grand Canyon West in Arizona on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue/Facebook)
November 8, 2025 - 10:11 pm
 

A 65-year-old man slipped and fell to his death in the Guano Point area of the Hualapai Reservation near Grand Canyon West in Arizona on Thursday, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue’s Facebook page. The search and rescue team was called in to assist the Hualapai Nation around 2 p.m., according to the post.

The man was found dead “about 130 feet down on a scree pile,” the search and rescue’s post said.

Technicians used technical rope to recover the man’s body, the post states.

In addition to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, the Hualapai Tribal Police Department, Hualapai Nation Fire, and Grand Canyon West Security worked together on this recovery effort, the sheriff’s office said.

Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com and follow her on Instagram at @arletteyousif.

MORE STORIES