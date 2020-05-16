Man found dead in east Las Vegas Valley fire identified

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man found dead after a fire in a vacant home last week in the east Las Vegas Valley.

He was 37-year-old John Richard Rappa, the coroner’s office said. Rappa was found dead in the bedroom of the home on the 1700 block of Howard Drive, near South Eastern Avenue and Oakey Boulevard, after firefighters were called about 5 a.m. May 4.

When fire crews arrived they found smoke and flames coming from the roof of the boarded-up, single-story house, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.

Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said the home may have been used “by squatters or homeless people.”

On May 4, neighbor Craig Bravo said he was in his backyard when he heard a commotion at the residence.

“I went inside, put on my mask and gloves and ran over there to see if I could help,” Bravo said. “I got there before the cops or fire. Then they showed up really quick after. I just wanted to help.”

He said the house has been vacant for an extended period and also caught fire three weeks before Rappa died.

The coroner’s office had not determined Rappa’s cause and manner of death as of Friday.

