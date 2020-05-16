94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
News

Man found dead in east Las Vegas Valley fire identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 16, 2020 - 3:12 pm
 

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man found dead after a fire in a vacant home last week in the east Las Vegas Valley.

He was 37-year-old John Richard Rappa, the coroner’s office said. Rappa was found dead in the bedroom of the home on the 1700 block of Howard Drive, near South Eastern Avenue and Oakey Boulevard, after firefighters were called about 5 a.m. May 4.

When fire crews arrived they found smoke and flames coming from the roof of the boarded-up, single-story house, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.

Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said the home may have been used “by squatters or homeless people.”

On May 4, neighbor Craig Bravo said he was in his backyard when he heard a commotion at the residence.

“I went inside, put on my mask and gloves and ran over there to see if I could help,” Bravo said. “I got there before the cops or fire. Then they showed up really quick after. I just wanted to help.”

He said the house has been vacant for an extended period and also caught fire three weeks before Rappa died.

The coroner’s office had not determined Rappa’s cause and manner of death as of Friday.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Lines form, crowd cheers for reopening of Arizona casino Friday
Lines form, crowd cheers for reopening of Arizona casino Friday
2
Current coronavirus rules in place until month’s end
Current coronavirus rules in place until month’s end
3
Horsford admits to extramarital affair after podcaster discloses relationship
Horsford admits to extramarital affair after podcaster discloses relationship
4
Casino restaurants are allowed to reopen. But will they?
Casino restaurants are allowed to reopen. But will they?
5
Woman involved in disturbance aboard flight bound for Las Vegas
Woman involved in disturbance aboard flight bound for Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A woman wearing a face mask passes by a mural featuring William Hanna and Joseph Barbera' s cha ...
Pizzas (and haircuts) on the menu — with warnings
By Colleen Barry, Dennis Passa and Pablo Gorondi The Associated Press

The coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 300,000 people, has slowed in many places but could pick up again if precautions aren’t taken or officials move too quickly to get people back to work.

President Donald Trump points as the walks on the South Lawn as he departs the White House on M ...
State Department inspector general latest watchdog fired by Trump
By Matthew Lee The Associated Press

President Donald Trump has fired the State Department’s inspector general, an Obama administration appointee whose office was critical of alleged political bias in the agency’s management.