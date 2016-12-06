Man gets 12 years in drug conspiracy, money laundering case

A 33-year-old man has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after pleading guilty in a Nevada-to-Utah oxycodone distribution and money laundering case.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Salt Lake City and Internal Revenue Service in Las Vegas said Monday that Aaron Peila, who lived in Nevada and Utah, was sentenced last Wednesday by a federal judge in Salt Lake City.

Peila pleaded guilty Sept. 19 to felony conspiracy to distribute oxycodone, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

His defense attorney wasn’t immediately available for comment.

Prosecutors say Peila admitted traveling between Las Vegas and Salt Lake City from 2007 through 2012, distributing more than 100,000 oxycodone tablets and laundering about $3.8 million in drug proceeds.

Several other co-defendants have pleaded guilty and are serving sentences ranging from probation to six years in prison. Three await sentencing.