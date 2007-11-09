Man indicted in shooting

A grand jury Wednesday indicted a 29-year-old accused of shooting a convenience store clerk in the face during a robbery.

Deonte Marquin Marshall will face six felony charges related to a July 11 hold-up captured on surveillance cameras at the Green Valley Grocery at 4011 N. Lamb Blvd., near Alexander Road.

The video shows the clerk, Steve Inman, stocking a beer cooler when he is approached by a man with a gun. Inman then moves to the register and opens it. An unidentified woman wearing a bandana is seen gathering the cash. The man then shoots Inman, and he and the woman leave the store.

The register had less than $100 inside, according to Las Vegas police.

Inman, who was in a medically induced coma for weeks after the incident, has been recovering in a “sterilized environment,” prosecutor Linda Lewis said recently.

Marshall is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center. He will be arraigned Nov. 15 in District Court.