Man killed after motorcycle collides with vehicle

A 21-year-old motorcyclist was killed Tuesday evening after a traffic collision in the northwest valley. The Clark County coroner’s office identified him as Michael Bianchi of Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police said Bianchi was riding a 2004 Suzuki GSX-R600 west on Craig Road at Cimarron Road.

A 2006 Toyota Sequoia driven by Monica Ponce, 43, was traveling north on Cimarron. As Ponce drove into the intersection, the Suzuki crashed into the side of the Toyota, police said.

Bianchi died at University Medical Center.

Police said the crash was under investigation.

