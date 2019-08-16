89°F
Man suspected of kidnapping mom, 80, arrested in California

The Associated Press
August 16, 2019 - 7:57 am
 

BELLFLOWER, Calif. — Authorities say a man suspected of kidnapping his 80-year-old mother from a nursing home in Reno, Nevada has been arrested after a standoff in a Los Angeles suburb.

The LA County Sheriff’s Department says Roger Hillygus was taken into custody around 2 a.m. Friday at an apartment complex in Bellflower. Officials say his mother, Sue Hillygus, who has dementia, was not hurt.

Reno police say the woman was taken from the home Aug. 9 by her son, although he isn’t her guardian. On Thursday night, deputies went to the Bellflower apartment and a barricade situation ensued.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports another man was arrested this week on suspicion of helping kidnap the woman. He’s identified as Stewart Handte, a former sheriff of Mineral County, Nevada.

It’s unclear if either man has a lawyer.

Damir Yusupov, 41-year-old Russian pilot, speaks to the media in Yekaterinburg, Russia, Friday, ...
Putin gives pilots who landed jet in cornfield ‘Hero of Russia’ medal
By Vladimir Isachenkov The Associated Press

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday awarded the nation’s highest medal, the Hero of Russia, to the pilot who managed to smoothly land his disabled passenger plane in a cornfield after a flock of birds hit both engines and knocked them out.

An NYPD anti-terror officer prevents pedestrians to pass, as police seal off area in the financ ...
Cookers left in subway prompt evacuation, roil NYC commute
The Associated Press

NEW YORK — Two abandoned objects that looked like pressure cookers prompted an evacuation of a major lower Manhattan subway station and disrupted the morning commute Friday before police determined they were not explosives.

In a July 25, 2016, file photo, actress Eva Longoria speaks during the first day of the Democra ...
Latino actors, writers write ‘letter of solidarity’ amid fears
By Russell Contreras The Associated Press

Actresses America Ferrera and Eva Longoria are leading a group of more than 150 writers, artists and leaders who have written a public “letter of solidarity” to U.S. Latinos after recent shootings and a massive immigration raid.

In this image made from video, armed police vehicles are parked outside Shenzhen Bay Stadium in ...
China police drills next to Hong Kong seen as threat to protesters
By Dake Kang and Yves Dam Van The Associated Press

HONG KONG — Members of China’s paramilitary People’s Armed Police marched and practiced crowd control tactics at a sports complex in Shenzhen across from Hong Kong on Friday, in what some interpreted as a threat against pro-democracy protesters in the semiautonomous territory.

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Manchester, N.H. ...
Trump ties US economic success to winning 2nd term
By Kevin Freking The Associated Press

President Donald Trump sought to reassure his supporters about the state of the U.S. economy in New Hampshire, a state that he hopes to capture in 2020, that their financial security depends on his reelection.