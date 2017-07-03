ad-fullscreen
Man’s body recovered at Lake Mohave

By Isabelle Delgado Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 3, 2017 - 12:37 pm
 

The body of a 38-year-old male was recovered Monday at Lake Mohave, a Lake Mead National Recreation Area release said.

At 9:52 a.m., the Recreation Area Communication Center received a call from a bystander reporting that someone was swimming and yelled for help before going underwater near Cabinsite Cove, the news release said.

The National Park Service and Bull Head City Fire Department responded to the scene and began a search, the news release said. At 10:25 a.m., a bystander diving nearby found the man and pulled him out of the water.

The Mohave County medical examiner will confirm the man’s identity and determine the cause of death.

The incident is under investigation. Lake Mohave is about two hours south of Las Vegas.

Contact Isabelle Delgado at idelgado@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @izzydd_ on Twitter.

 

