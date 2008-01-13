Mayor pals with ‘Las Vegas’ cast

2369479

Mayor Oscar Goodman won’t be inviting actress Molly Sims to a drinking contest.

“She’s a very naughty lady,” said Hizzoner, recalling the still-foggy details of the night Sims went shot for shot with him while shooting an episode of NBC’s “Las Vegas.”

The scene called for them to down boilermakers, a shot of whiskey dropped, glass and all, into a mug of beer.

“The best thing about this, in the history of my life, is that we did it four times,” Goodman told a gathering at the Palms’ ghostbar, site of the 100th episode party where he issued ceremonial keys to the city.

“I had no idea until I saw the episode what happened that night,” said the mayor. “Molly, you didn’t take enough advantage of me.”

“Next time, next time,” Sims hollered back.

Sims’ cast mates, Josh Duhamel, James Lesure and newcomer Camille Guaty, were on hand for the occasion.

Goodman, who had three cameos (two that he remembers) on the show, is so popular that Duhamel told the mayor that he hoped the key to the city included stopping by Goodman’s home.

While reminiscing, Duhamel said his favorite episode, of course, would be No. 30, the one that featured the Black Eyed Peas as guest stars in the 2004-05 season. He and band member Fergie, who met on the set, got engaged last month.

“It was a pre-existing crush,” Duhamel said.

Gary Scott Thompson, the show’s creator, has been in love with Las Vegas since his first visit and carries a daily reminder with him.

He reached into his pocket and pulled out a $1 gaming chip from the Desert Inn, where Wynn Las Vegas now stands.

“I was 16 years old and I actually played craps with my dad at one of the older casinos, the Frontier or Sands,” he said. “I remember playing keno with my mother. I looked older. I had a beard.”

THE SCENE AND HEARD

Bruce Steivel has stepped down as artistic director for Nevada Ballet Theatre after more than 10 years with the company. He was the second artistic director, succeeding founding artistic director Vassili Sulich. …

Overheard when “Las Vegas” stunner Sims walked by at the Palms’ ghostbar: “She’s high-def hot,” said Timothy Jasionowski, a Nokia executive from Boston. Translation: not a single imperfection. …

E! Entertainment’s one-hour countdown special, “12 Sexiest Vegas Jobs,” airs at 6 tonight, with the Playboy Club Bunnies and X Burlesque cast members on the list.

SIGHTINGS

Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and daughter Chelsea, at Del Frisco’s Steakhouse for 90 minutes on Thursday night to meet with local Democrats, including state Senate Minority Leader Dina Titus, Assemblyman John Oceguera and state Sen. Bob Coffin. … Republican presidential candidate Ron Paul, catching lunch at the San Gennaro Grill in The Venetian’s food court on Thursday. Also in the food court: porn icon Ron Jeremy, at Johnny Rockets. … New York nightlife queen Amy Sacco, celebrating her disco-themed 40th birthday party Thursday night at the Hard Rock Hotel with 200 of her closest friends, including Benicio del Toro, Jonathan Tucker, Angie Harmon, Dean Cain and Brett Ratner. After dinner at AGO, the party moved to Body English, where she joined 100 additional friends. A Donna Summer impersonator led the club in “Happy Birthday,” and Sacco was surprised with performances from mini-Michael Jackson and Milli Vanilli impersonators. … Nevada Sen. Harry Reid, taking a private tour of the Lou Ruvo Brain Institute on Wednesday with founding chairman Larry Ruvo and president and CEO Dr. Zaven Khachaturian.

THE PUNCH LINE

“Happy news out of Hollywood for once. Pamela Anderson is three months pregnant. … The father could be any one of her last three husbands.” — David Letterman

Norm Clarke can be reached at (702) 383-0244 or norm@reviewjournal.com. Find additional sightings and more online at www.normclarke.com.