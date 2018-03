Las Vegas’ Meaghan Martin from Disney’s "Camp Rock" served as host of The End of Summer Block Party at at the Henderson Pavilion on Saturday. It was sponsored by CBS Radio’s KLUC-FM 98.5 and KYDZ-AM 1140 Radio. There were performances by H*Wood, The Stunners, The Fulco Family, Charice and Nickelodeon’s Big Time Rush. (Photo courtesy Scott Harrison/Retna)