Memorial Day Holiday Closures

May 28, 2010 - 8:38 am

Monday Memorial Day Closures

• Federal offices — closed

• State offices — closed

• County offices — closed

• Las Vegas city offices — closed

• North Las Vegas city offices — closed

• Henderson city offices — closed

• Boulder City offices — closed

• Clark County Courts — closed

• U.S. Postal Service — closed

• Las Vegas-Clark County Library District — closed

• North Las Vegas Library District — closed

• Henderson Library District — closed

• Boulder City Library District — closed

• Clark County School District — closed

• College of Southern Nevada — closed

• UNLV — closed

• Republic Services of Nevada — regular trash collection

• Southwest Gas– closed

• NV Energy — closed

• Review-Journal — delivery as usual; front office closed. Circulation, call 383-0400 from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

• Banks — call individual bank

Las Vegas Review-Journal