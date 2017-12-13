Metro investigating deadly crash in central Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash involving multiple people Wednesday in the central valley. At least one person has died in the crash.

Metro responded about 3:10 p.m. on reports of the crash near Eastern Avenue and Flamingo Road, police said.

The intersection is closed in all directions. Officers said to avoid the area and traffic was being diverted.

The Metropolitan Police Department’s fatal detail is investigating.

The entire intersection of Flamingo at Eastern is now closed, Fatal Detail is investigating and the intersection will be closed for some time. Please find alternate routes of travel. https://t.co/jwjyGZpF5H — LVMPD (@LVMPD) December 13, 2017

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

