Metro investigating deadly crash in central Las Vegas

By Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 13, 2017 - 3:44 pm
 
Updated December 13, 2017 - 3:54 pm

Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash involving multiple people Wednesday in the central valley. ‘

Metro responded about 3:10 p.m. on reports of the crash near Eastern Avenue and Flamingo Road, police said.

The intersection is closed in all directions. Officers said to avoid the area and traffic was being diverted.

The Metropolitan Police Department’s fatal detail is investigating.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

